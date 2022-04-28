This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: A misspelling was corrected.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A search warrant has been executed on the Bandidos MC Clubhouse on the east side of Rapid City near the fairgrounds Thursday morning.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Highway Patrol were on scene, according to KELOLAND News reporter Sydney Thorson, who also saw law enforcement removing the clubhouse sign from the side building.

According to the Rapid City officials, the Bandidos, who were established as a motorcycle club in the 1960s, have been in the building for 30 years.

