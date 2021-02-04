Banding together to ‘Crush COVID’

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A COVID survivor is asking his community to ‘band’ together to spread awareness about the vaccine. There’s a lot of division among the general public when it comes to trusting the COVID vaccine.

Through one small wrist band, one man is stretching some hope and positivity across the Midwest.

In October of 2020, Joshua Carlson and his family all contracted COVID-19.

The Carlson Family.

“We were down and out for a couple of days, but it was nothing significant – more so than the flu for us. But, I know other people have had, of course, more tragic incidents,” Carlson said.

Having faced COVID-19 himself, thinking about other areas with severe cases, and the recent division brought about by the presidential election, an idea popped out of his head and onto his wrist.

“Just trying to get people united, so I said, ‘what if we did a red, white, and blue bracelet that indicated that we want to crush COVID and then take back 2021,” Carlson said.

Carlson says that he wants this bracelet to be more than just a colorful arm decoration, but a symbol of safety for those who’ve taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Just trying to spread that and only have it given to people that have gotten the vaccination,” Carlson said.

People like Chris Hansen who is the Administrator for the Alcester Care and Rehab Center, where several employees, including himself, have gotten their second dose.

“Any chance I see someone else wearing it… we used to do high fives or ‘High Five Fridays’ – kind of my thing, and, right now, we just kind of clink the bracelets together and show that unity – that we’re all in it together,” Hansen said.

Most of the residents have bracelets. They can be found throughout hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies in cities across South Dakota from Alcester to Vermillion. Carlson says his ultimate wish is for everyone to band together so we can beat COVID-19.

“Ultimately, the more people we can get the vaccine, the sooner we can crush this COVID pandemic and, again, take back – let’s take back this year,” Carlson said.

Carlson is getting his second dose of the vaccine today.

Carlson says that if you’ve already been vaccinated and would like a bracelet, you just have to show proof of vaccination at any participating retailers. You can currently find the wristband at these locations: Haisch Pharmacy in Canton, S.D., Your Daily Dose in Alcester, S.D., HyVee Pharmacy in Vermillion, S.D.

Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, nursing homes, and businesses that are supporting the COVID vaccination program can also attain bracelets by emailing CrushCOVIDSD@gmail.com