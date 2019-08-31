Bandidos gang members charged with drug, gun offenses

by: Associated Press

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City police say a member of the Bandidos motorcycle club was arrested on drug charges and more than 30 citations were issued to other gang members during two separate incidents in the city.

Citations were issued Thursday for following too closely, possession of marijuana, and possession of a concealed firearm on a motorcycle. 

Police say eight firearms also were seized.

Police say a 22-year-old New Mexico man was arrested on drug charges and commission of a felony with a firearm.

