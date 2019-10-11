Band Together 605 concert to raise money for Sioux Falls area flood, tornado victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local bands, sponsors and The District are joining forces to help raise money for people devastated by flooding and the tornadoes in the Sioux Falls area. They’re putting on a benefit concert called Band Together 605 that will take the stage on November 3.

It’s been a rough few months for homeowners in the Sioux Falls area but neighbors are lining up to help. Band Together 605 organizer Katie Mouw dreams of raising a lot of money through the musical event at The District.

“My goal is to shoot for the stars. I’d love to raise $80,000-$100,000 to give back. There are 90 families that we know of right now that are currently displaced or need assistance,” Mouw said.

Mouw, born and raised in Sioux Falls, says she feels an urge to do something for people who need money for tree removal, paying deductibles and more. From bands to sponsors and a concert venue, she’s finding volunteers quickly.

“We have Denham, V the Noble One and the Knights Tempo and then also Whiskey Rich have donated their time and talent to this event,” Mouw said.

Vaney Hariri with V the Noble One and the Knights Tempo says donating a performance is the least he can do.

“You see this happening to people that you care about, people that you love. If there’s a way that you can contribute with your time, your gifts, your talents, or your finances, whatever it is. If you can contribute to your friends and your neighbors to help them be whole again, it only makes sense to do,” Hariri said.

Hariri has friends whose homes have been flooded three times this year. Band Together 605’s fundraising efforts through ticket sales and a silent auction will go to the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. The foundation will then disburse money families in need.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel because every time you go to get up, it feels like you’re getting kicked back down. That’s what gets me excited to try to be able to do something for our neighbors,” Hariri said.

Tickets are on sale now for Band Together 605. They are $20. The event takes place on November 3rd at The District in Sioux Falls. The show runs from 5-10 p.m. Organizers are also looking for one more band to perform.