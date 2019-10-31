Band Together 605 concert Sunday at The District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Band Together 605 hits the stage this Sunday night at The District.

The benefit concert featuring five bands is raising money for tornado and flooding victims in Sioux Falls. The event takes place from 5-10 p.m. and tickets are $20. All the proceeds go towards people in need like Terri Cota. Cota lost a tree this September and needs a new roof. She’s struggling to come up with her $1,000 deductible and has applied for help from the Disaster Recovery Fund through the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

“The wind had come up so strong that it blew my front door open so I was actually standing trying to shut the front door,” Cota said.

Money raised from the concert will go to low income families. If you or someone you know needs assistance following recent tornadoes and flooding, The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation says the first step is contacting the Helpline Center.