Band set to headline JazzFest cancels performance after band member was injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a change to this year’s JazzFest lineup.

The band Here Come the Mummies canceled their Sioux Falls performance, which was scheduled as the final show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to officials with JazzFest, a member of Here Come the Mummies was in a crash. The band also canceled a scheduled show last weekend at the Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

JazzFest officials are working with another band to fill the open slot in the afternoon.

JazzFest is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Yankton Trail Park. For more information, see KELOLAND’s JazzFest Page.