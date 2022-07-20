BALTIC, S.D (KELO) — Sioux Falls Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with a new organization for a housing project in Baltic.

After the city condemned the home on this now bare lot, the Baltic Area Development Foundation decided to work with Habitat for Humanity to redevelop it into a new housing opportunity.

“This town is growing like crazy but unfortunately the a lot of the homes are in an upper-level price range that a lot of middle-income people can’t afford,” Christian Swenson, VP for Baltic Area Development Foundation.

Christian Swenson is Vice President for the foundation. The organization was founded in January with the goal of bringing economic improvement to the Baltic Area.

“Ultimately we are trying to take a vacant building that was quite dilapidated and get something better for the community just to improve Baltic,” Swenson said

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls usually builds houses in the Sioux Falls area, but this partnership allows the organization to expand.

“To be able to find other organizations that are willing to work together to increase the housing stock in their community, help renovate some dilapidated properties and then also provide that home buying opportunity for a family that otherwise wouldn’t have it, it’s a great partnership,” said Rocky Welker, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity GSF.

Swenson and his family came to Baltic 14 years ago. They lived in a Habitat for Humanity house, making this the perfect way to give back to the organization.

“It’s been really cool for me to afford that opportunity to another family as they come in to the community of Baltic,” Swenson said.

Habitat for Humanity plans to begin building the new house in Spring of 2023.