MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the man who died in a snowmobile versus SUV crash in Hartford this weekend.

Authorities say 42-year-old Jarvis Brende was snowmobiling with a group of friends on Saturday evening when his snowmobile tipped over on Highway 38.

As the Baltic man tried to tip it back over, he was struck by an SUV.

Officials say life-saving measures were performed for the driver of the snowmobile and an Avera Careflight Helicopter was dispatched to the scene. The 42-year-old male driver of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver was trying to slow down when it happened.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, but at this point, they do not believe the driver will be charged.