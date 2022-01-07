Bald eagles putting on aerial show along the Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The bald eagle was removed from the U.S. government’s list of endangered species back in 1995, because their numbers have been soaring.

“I could sit here all day and watch,” Pam Erickson said.

Erickson and her husband Paul of Irene are traveling to Lincoln, Nebraska, but they’re in no hurry.

“We just decided at the last minute to stop in here and if there were any eagles out here and the view is awesome,” Pam said.

This is the view she and a lot of others are talking about.

“My wife is the photographer, so she dragged me out here to see the eagles,” Christopher Price of Norfolk, Nebraska said.

Christopher and Brook Price of Norfolk, Nebraska didn’t drive an hour to just come and watch, Brook is capturing America’s iconic symbol on camera.

“In Norfolk we’ll see a couple every now and then but to see this many like this is pretty awesome,” Christopher said.

Eagles like to gather near large bodies of open water with an abundant food supply and old-trees for nesting.

“We have open water here and low water levels, I think it’s a good time for eagles to be looking for prey and they feed on fish and I think that’s why they are hanging out in the area right now,” South Dakota Conservation Officer Don Hallaway said.

And they’re not just hanging out in the trees.

Some hitch a ride on floating icebergs, hunkered down, and praying for an opportunity.

“They’re pretty cool creatures and they’ll do a lot of things that’ll surprise the people who are watching them,” Hallaway said.

It’s one thing to see an eagle and its six foot wingspan soaring over open waters, but it’s another chilling moment to see it flying, so freely in a country that’s all about its freedom.

The Game, Fish and Parks says if you’re planning to a pay a visit to the area, bring your binoculars, you cameras and make sure you pull off to the side of the road for your own safety and enjoy the views.