SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bald eagles have been spotted gathering in large numbers near Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News found dozens of eagles feeding on fish in the Big Sioux River near the Klondike bridge and former dam along the Iowa/South Dakota border southeast of Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten spoke with people watching the birds Thursday. Look for that story on-air and online.

A South Dakota conservation officer told KELOLAND News last year eagles like to gather near large bodies of open water with an abundant food supply and old-trees for nesting.

In 2021, eagles were feasting in a field northeast of Hudson.