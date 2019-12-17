Stan Knox drives customers for Vern Eide Honda in Sioux Falls. But he’s so much more than someone who can get you from point A to point B. He’s also a conversationalist.

Breaking into a conversation, he explains, is a process. A recipe, if you will.

“I work into it a little bit, and I tell them that my obsession is baking and, oh really, and they start asking questions about different things,” Knox said.

And that obsession with a sweet confection benefits a lot of people.

“I give two dozen to the church, and then probably another two dozen to people who don’t bake, and then the rest of them go to work, to whoever wants to try one,” Knox said.

His best estimation — he’s made thousands of cookies. One happy recipient is Judd Lindquist, who has known Knox for years.

“When I asked here a few years back, and said well who made these? They go, ‘Well, Stan made those,’ well I had to go meet Stan and tell him how good they were, and friendship went from there,” Lindquist said.

Knox even has a special phrase for the days he bakes his cookies.

“Call it baking therapy Saturday because, on Saturday I made cookies, and it’s good therapy, I lost my better half, well it’ll be a year and a half the 22nd of this month, and she was the cook, and I was the baker, and so kind of a tribute to what we did,” Knox said.

After all, it’s not just about a cookie- no matter how good it tastes.

“That’s the joy of doing this, is to see the smile on people’s faces when they bite into a cookie,” Knox said.