Baking Camp encourages kids to ‘rise’ to their dreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When following your dreams, you often have to ‘rise’ to the challenge. Now kids across KELOLAND are getting that chance as they can take part in the Plum’s Cooking Company’s kids baking camp.

Under the guidance of a professional chef, these kids are getting a taste of what a job in that field might be like.

Camper Caius Bertelsen has ambitions larger than his appetite.

“One day, I hope to open a taco restaurant that is, sort of, themed on dinosaurs,” Bertelsen said.

He’s a young chef on the rise with some very sweet beginnings.

“Over time I made dishes, and my first dish that I made with my mom was… and ice cream sandwich,” Bertelsen said.

Now he’s getting the chance to roll up his sleeves and take part in the Plum’s Cooking Company’s Kids Baking Camp. This week-long camp allows kids to mix their skills with others and get a taste of what it’s like to be a baker.

“We did muffins, we’ll do cookies, bread, pies, cake, so a little bit of a lot of different things,” Professional Baker and Chef Sarah Langenfeld said.

“Getting messy, getting clean again… messy… killing tomatoes, and lots more,” Bertelsen said.

Their most recent class had them working with bread.

“So they’ve got some loafs of bread rising, some of them are working on focaccia, and then cinnamon rolls as well,” Langenfeld said.

All under the teachings of local baker and chef Sarah Langenfeld, whom has been working professionally for seven years.

“She’s a very fun person and she…. really likes to help me with my dishes and… I hope she gets promoted, or something, because she’s good at this,” Bertelsen said.

And she’s even learning a bit from them.

“They’ve done their homework and it’s kind of intimidating. There’s some kids that just watch cooking shows and it’s… it’s neat,” Langenfeld said.

She’s hoping this class with leave kids like Bertelsen hungry for more.

“I hope that they take this and have more practice at home. I hope that it’s not something that they just do here, and they get to practice it at home,” Langenfeld said.

The baking camp goes until Friday and is open to anyone between the ages of 7 and 11. This is only one of the many classes offered at Plum’s Cooking Company. To see what else they offer you can visit their website.