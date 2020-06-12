Bakery opening Downtown Sioux Falls, businesses slowly bouncing back from pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twisted may be in the name, but the owner of a new bakery promises nothing but sweet creations. Twisted Sisters Sweetz is opening Saturday in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The shop had to delay its big debut in March due to COVID-19. But, we are still in the pandemic, and opening a business may not seem like the best idea. However, other stores are seeing sales slowly rise, which may be a good indicator for the bakery’s future.

Setbacks are just how the cookie crumbles. So, all you can do is grab some frosting, and sweeten an otherwise bitter situation.

“It has not been fun,” Nikki Wallenberg said.

Twisted Sisters Sweetz co-owner, Nikki Wallenberg runs the store with her mother and sister. On Friday, the family was busy frosting cookies that look like tiny baseball jerseys. The store looks like it’s a retro malt shop from the 1950s. Despite a flair for the ’50s, and a love for Lucy (Lucille Ball photos are scattered througout the interior), Wallenberg is moving on from the past and looking at the future. She’s excited to finally share these creations with the world.

“Our favorite is our chocolate brownie, it’s our famous cookie,” Wallenberg said.

Wallenberg, who has been doing special orders during the COVID-19 shutdown, says opening during a pandemic isn’t ideal. Still, she is confident the customers will be lining up.

“We’re still working through it. We’re still pushing through, but our customers are still amazing and loyal. Couldn’t ask for anything better,” Wallenberg said.

Here’s some good news. Other businesses, like Child’s Play Toys, are seeing positive signs.

“We are trying to do our best to get back to normal,” Nancy Savage said.

Savage says since fully re-opening, her weekends keep getting busier, and her store’s sales are only slightly down from this time last year.

“I feel like that’s hopeful we’re getting closer and closer and same with our Lake Lorraine store. It’s just getting better and better,” Savage said.

Other stores are easing into it, like Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts. The owner, Dick Murphy, says he expects sales to bounce back when he expands hours on Monday.

“To our normal business hours we had before,” Dick Murphy said.

The store has been open in a limited capacity, and Murphy says it has been slow. However, he’s also optimistic about the rest of the summer.

“Small businesses are probably the best adaptive to have a distancing, if you will. People can feel more relaxed shopping in a small business such as ours,” Murphy said.

Twisted Sisters Sweetz opens Saturday afternoon at 1 PM. It never intended to open in a pandemic. No matter how the cookie crumbles, it can still taste pretty good as long as we adapt.

“I’m still very hopeful we’ll get to that point. Everybody and this, all this stuff will be over and we’ll actually be open and be great and flourishing,” Wallenberg said.

Twisted Sisters is on Phillips Avenue across from the State Theatre. It opens at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.