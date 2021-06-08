Baker, Funke, Doney, Thomas win election to Rapid City School Board

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The results of the Rapid City School Board election are in.
In area 1, Deb Baker defeated Natalie Slack. Baker received 64% of the votes while Slack received 36%.
In area 2, Breanna Funke defeated Tatewin Means and Curt Pochardt. Funke received 44% of the votes, Means received 31% and Pochardt received 26%.
In area 3, Gabe Doney defeated Kara Flynn. Doney received 56% of the votes while Flynn received 44%.
In area 4, Kate Thomas defeated Jennifer Read and Megan Collier. Thomas received 50% of the votes, Read received 39% of the votes and Collier received 11%.