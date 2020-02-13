Bake sale raising money to fund college scholarships

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A special bake sale in Mitchell is looking to benefit kids graduating high school.

There are sweeter things that hearts being given out for this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

“We have brownies, we have rice crispies, we have a lot of things in heart shapes,” Organizer and Member of the First Lutheran Church Joan Anderson said.

Anderson has been making these sweet treats with three other members of the First Lutheran Church for five years.

“The first year we did this, we just sold the cookies on Sunday morning between services to our members, and then last year we decided to expand a little bit,” Anderson said.

For every sale made, the profits fund a scholarship they created through the church. It’s to help graduating high schoolers who are also members of the church. Last year was their biggest batch yet.

“Well I haven’t counted this year, but last year we had over 450,” Anderson said.

Max Hofer: Wow. And all of them sold?

Joan Anderson: They did.

They raised $1,000.

“Last year, the scholarships we awarded each were 500 dollars, which is not a big amount as far as covering tuition but, as I said, every penny helps,” Anderson said.

And so does every eye that gets to peek at their selection. No matter how little.

Max Hofer: How many cookies do you think are out here?

Preschooler Kai Walder: 20.

Anderson says that the church’s preschoolers often tell their parents about the cookies.

“And last year, some of the preschool kids commented that, ‘We’re looking for some cookies decorated in yellow and green, so this year we did add to our inventory,” Anderson said.

Max Hofer: If there’s any cookie that you wish mom and dad could get for you, what cookie do you want the most?

Kai Walder: The packer ones.

And, over the years, even past scholarship recipients have joined in to help. Showing that a little something sweet can make a big difference.

The bake-sale is at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. To see more events put on by the church you can visit their Facebook page.