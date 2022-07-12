SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is raising money for a local non-profit organization, as games of chance and skill are benefiting The Banquet.

The Queen Bee Club is Remedy Brewing Company’s take on Chase The Ace, with a portion of every dollar collected going to The Banquet.

“If your ticket’s drawn, you win 10% of the money raised that night, half the money goes directly back to The Banquet and then 40% goes right into our jackpot,” Remedy Events Coordinator Donovan Minor said.

Patrons have been in search of the Queen of Clubs since February. The jackpot currently stands at more than $3,600.

Now, Remedy is adding another popular game to the mix.

“We have a great relationship with The Banquet here in Sioux Falls, they’re a local feeding ministry, they’re right down the street from us and last year they came to us about doing a bags tournament,” Minor said.

After finding success with last July’s inaugural event, Bags for The Banquet is back for a second go-around.

“We’re 100% privately funded, so we rely on these sorts of events and then the generosity of individuals, companies, and foundations here locally and across the region who are fans of ours and help support our cause,” The Banquet Director of Marketing & Development Andrew Hewitt said.

100% of the money raised, minus the top prize, will help The Banquet fulfill its mission.

“We have volunteer groups that come in and prepare and serve meals, and those dollars are used to help support those meals, otherwise they are to help do operational costs, so utilities and salaries and stuff like that,” Hewitt said.

Thousands of dollars The Banquet would likely never see without the support of Remedy.

“It’s great to be able to give back, to give them some exposure as well for people who maybe don’t know but it’s also a way for us to consistently keep bringing in the funds for them, as they are a non-profit,” Minor said.

Bags for The Banquet and Queen Bee Club are both happening tonight at Remedy. Registration for each event starts at 5:30. If you miss tonight’s Bags for The Banquet, another tournament is scheduled for next Tuesday.