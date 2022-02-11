SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, February 11th marks 211 day. 211 days aims to bring awareness to the importance of mental health.

One local restaurant is helping spread awareness through t-shirts this year.

“Everyone needs help at some point in time in their life,” said Michal Hartmann, Assistant manager at Bagel Boy.

For the last three years Bagel Boy has celebrated “211 day”.

“We’ve worn the t-shirts, handed out magnets, notepads.. we’ve made it known that if you mention it (the promotion) from social media or the radio that they can get a discount on their bagels for $2.11,” Hartmann said.

This is in collaboration with the Helpline Center.

“We have gotten really good feedback, there’s been people that have mentioned they really appreciate us supporting 211,” Hartmann said.

The Helpline Center launched 211 more than 20 years ago. Recently, it moved into a new facility, allowing the organization to add and expand programs.

‘The helpline is really the place in the community that we work to connect individuals to the amazing resources that are available,” said Betsy Schuster, vice president of program development.

“Anything government related we can support and also anything basic need related we can support,” said Wendy Dooley, Marketing Director for Helpline Center.

The goal is to give people an outlet to ask for assistance with things like rent, food, information and donations.

“At any time someone might need help and so we just really want to spread that message that we are here 24 hours a say, 7 days a week so whether its today or in the future hopefully its a reminder we are here to support them,” Dooley said.

And special events, like this, help spread the word.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255.