Badlands Pawn Could be new home for VFW & American Legion

There’s a possible deal in the works to buy the former Badlands Pawn building in Sioux Falls.

According to a letter obtained by KELOLAND News, the American Legion and VFW have been approached by the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

The organization says it’s interested in buying the property to house several military organizations, including the VFW and American Legion.

The letter says the intent of the potential purchase is to use the property and buildings as a state of the art veteran and military support center.

According to the letter, members of the American Legion Post 15 were invited to tour the facility last month.

The American Legion members are set to vote on the proposal on October 30, while the VFW members will vote on it November 4.