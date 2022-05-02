SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blame it on badgers. And the rain.

Mike Jager, the Edmunds County Highway Superintendent, said a combination of badgers and heavy rain caused three culvert washouts on county roads over the weekend.

County emergency management warned drivers about the culvert issues earlier. Jager said one washout has been repaired. Two washouts on gravel roads should be repaired tomorrow.

“I think it was probably a badger that started digging around,” Jager said of the damaged culvert.

Badgers will dig holes and “once the hole starts, it just gets washed out,” Jager said of the culvert.

The culvert pipes are fine but the dirt around the culvert washed away when about three inches of rain fell in the Ipswich area over the weekend, Jager said.

Badgers have caused similar damage over the years.

“A full-sized badger isn’t very big but they can move a lot of dirt in one night,” Jager said.

“Digging for rodents is the badger’s chief occupation,” South Dakota Game Fish and Parks said in an information about South Dakota wildlife. The badger has thick, short forelegs that are very strong. “Large,

heavy claws complete its efficient soil-moving apparatus,” the GFP said.

Badgers are most active during darkness.

Edmunds county uses gravel and rock to re-fill the packed area around culverts, Jager said.