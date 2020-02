LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Backstreet Boys are back and they’ll be making a stop in South Dakota.

The pop-hit boy band that first came to fame in the late 1990s announced 2020 North America tour dates for their DNA World Tour. The Backstreet Boys will play a show on Tuesday, August 4th at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Tickets for the show go on-sale on Friday, February 14 at the KELOLAND Box Office and at ticketmaster.com.