STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — They call it the biggest biker bar in the world. It’s in Sturgis of course. The ‘Full Throttle Saloon’ is iconic and even had its own television show.

That’s why during the Motorcycle Rally, bikers flock to the ‘Full Throttle’ for a little fun and a lot of entertainment.

Sun shines a light on the Ron Keel Band as they warm up on stage at the Full Throttle a couple of hours before their concert.

KELOLAND News was granted exclusive access to go backstage with the band to see what it’s like to perform at the Full Throttle.

“We’ve played a lot of venues and there’s no bad gigs, but this is the top of the mountain,” Keel said.

This is the Ron Keel Band’s 7th year of performing at Sturgis and they say it never gets old.

“I’ve learned from being here that this is an incredible atmosphere music wise, everywhere you go there are so many good bands all over Sturgis and different venues and especially here at the Full Throttle the lineup on the main stage every night is just incredible,” drummer Jeff Koller said.

They say performing at the legendary biker bar is a gift and they love sharing it with the crowd.

“We still have fun, in rehearsal just the six of us, but when we get in front of crowd like this it’s on,” Keel said.

“There’s a lot of bands who would love to play here but don’t get to so I feel really privileged that I can come out here and do these shows every year,” Koller said.

The Full Throttle Saloon which was featured on a reality tv show for five years, is owned by Michael Ballard and averages 20,000 guests each night.