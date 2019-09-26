Back to the Future shows up in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a fan of Back to the Future — you’ll enjoy what’s rolled into Sioux Falls.

The famous Delorean is in town ahead of Siouxper Con.

“Well its definitely unique and gets a lot of attention, people recognize it from the movie and it always produces smiles which is really nice,” Olivia Holler said.

You can see the Delorean at Vishnu Bunny in dowtown Sioux Falls.

At the same time, you’ll be supporting the Michael J. Fox Foundation which is dedicated to Parkinson’s research.