Back to the future: Kapaska as interim president of SF Area Chamber of Commerce

If you can count on one thing in business, it’s change. Sometimes, though, change is cyclical- and moving forward is about returning to leadership who is no stranger. The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is doing just that.

Last month, it was announced that Jason Ball was leaving his role as president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. Stepping up to fill that spot for the time being is a familiar name: Dr. Dave Kapaska.

If you have a tie to Sioux Falls, your world has probably been influenced by Dr. Kapaska. He’s the former president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital as well as chairman of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s board.

“He’s hired hundreds of professionals to come to Sioux Falls, and tremendous leadership skills, and at the chamber we’re looking forward to his helping hiring the new president of the chamber,” said Tim Sturdevant, chairman of the board of directors of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

“When Jason Ball resigned and moved to Texas, they asked me if I would consider being the interim,” Dr. Kapaska said. “Being a retired guy, I had the time, and I have a great love for the city, and a great love for the chamber, and I thought for a few months that would be very interesting, and I just wanted to help out.”

Dr. Kapaska says he sees himself holding the interim title “from four to six months.”

“The main part of it, of course is recruiting a replacement for Jason Ball, and we’re underway already,” Dr. Kapaska said. “I would assume that sometime in the November, Thanksgiving time frame, we would have a person that we would know would come.”

“We’re blessed to have him back, he’s such a tremendous leader in our community for many years, and in this transition at the chamber we’re excited to have him back,” Sturdevant said.

Dr. Kapaska says the community’s success has to involve many more than just a few people.

“I think looking at every person in Sioux Falls, whether from the new American community, the Native American community, or folks that have been here for a long time or just moved here, they all need to be successful here for us to be successful,” Dr. Kapaska said.