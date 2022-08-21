SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls hosted a back-to-school event this morning where hair stylists from the area provided free haircuts to kids. Each child also received free school supplies including a backpack.

“Even working full-time as a single parent, it’s still not enough to get backpacks and school supplies and stuff like that. So events like this actually help me out, and it’s fun to do with my kids, too,” mother, Nikki Vanlarr said.

There were music, inflatables and food, too.