Back to School Bash happening Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With students in Sioux Falls set to start school on Thursday, South Dakota Urban Indian Health is hosting a Back to School Bash Wednesday.

The event is currently underway at the clinic on North West Avenue across from the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The Back to School Bash includes inflatable games, snow cones, and prizes.

“We are drawing for two bikes, so if you come here and stop by all of our different stations you can put your name in a drawing to win a brand new bicycle,” South Dakota Urban Indian Health communications director Sam Chapman said.

The Back to School Bash isn’t all fun and games. They’re also offering free backpacks and supplies, school physicals, immunizations, and dental care. The event continues until 4:00.