Back to business at Minnehaha County Courthouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s back to business as usual at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls Thursday.

The courthouse had been closed for the holiday since Friday afternoon. But a magistrate judge held a special session on Monday, to help alleviate a backlog of cases that would have otherwise built up during the long layoff.

“It really ran the gamut between relatively minor misdemeanor offenses and serious violent felonies and that’s pretty typical for a Monday,” Magistrate Judge Eric Johnson said.

Judge Johnson says that special session on Monday also allowed certain defendants to spend Christmas with their families, instead of behind bars waiting for their first court appearance.

