Back to basketball: Mhiretab Tsegaye is back on the court after two months in hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In November, 16-year-old Mhiretab Tsegaye was a passenger in a car crash that placed him in the hospital for two months. But this weekend, he was back to doing what he loves best: playing basketball.

In January, Tsegaye’s father Zerhun Dejane told us how he was finding hope in the darkness after his son was finally home.

“When you’re watching the time that he was in the ICU, those days are very dark. But today, from that dark, hope is showing up,” Zerhone Dejane, Mhiretab Tsegaye’s dad said.

And this weekend, new hope made things shine a little brighter as Tsegaye joined his teammates once again out on the basketball court.

“It feels good to see my brothers again,” Mhiretab Tsegaye said.

Tsegaye played his first two games back on Friday and Saturday at Lincoln High School for the school’s sophomore team, and he’s felt his teammates’ love.

“They’re always there for me and I just give them love back. I’ll be there for them and they’ll be there for me too,” Tsegaye said.

For Tsegaye and his family, his road back has been centered around faith.

“This is miracle. This is really something we are putting our faith on God and he make stronger,” Zerhun Dejane, Tsegaye’s dad, said.

And Tsegaye’s getting stronger. While he didn’t score any points on Friday, on Saturday, he scored seven, which helped his team win against Pierre.

During Friday’s game, Tsegaye also paid tribute to his friend, Barry Grieve, who died from injuries in the November crash. Tsegaye held the ball until the shot clock ran out.

“Just wanted me to show him that I love him no matter what. Never, ever going to stop loving him,” Tsegaye said.

Now Tsegaye is looking to the future and hoping to improve each day.

“I’m hoping that by city championship time, that I’ll be back to A-team and maybe even higher than that. I was expected to play way higher than what I’m playing right now. So I just got to prove myself more,” Tsegaye said.

Tsegaye also says he will continue to be grateful for all the people who showed him support and helped him throughout his recovery.