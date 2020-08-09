‘Back the Blue’ rally, counter demonstration take to Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How people see law enforcement has come under a microscope in 2020, and today a rally came together to show support for law enforcement in Sioux Falls.

Whether they came out to support a family member…

“My husband is a police officer here with the Sioux Falls Police Department, and we think it’s really important to show support to all of the boys in blue and the women in blue too,” rally participant Sarah Lieuwen said.

Or they traveled to Sioux Falls to participate…

“We saw it on Facebook and we ordered the t-shirts and we thought, ‘you know what, we’re going to start going to all these and we’re going to support what we believe,'” rally participant Donella Bierman said.

Many lined Minnesota Avenue by the Law Enforcement Center for the ‘Sioux Falls Area Back the Blue Rally.’

“This is my first rally I’ve been to, so, super fun and get to know a lot of people who are just like me, you know. Know that I’m not alone too in this,” rally participant Ashley Dickerson said.

Across from the rally was a small group of demonstrators with other viewpoints.

“Why are you showing the American Flag? Because the American Flag is supposed to represent freedom, which is what we want,” counter demonstrator Abby Turner said.

Each side of the street has a message they wanted the other side to understand.

“We know that all cops aren’t bad, but the system is corrupt and that’s what we’re trying to explain. But they don’t care to listen,” Turner said.

“These guys are doing a job, just like everybody else. This is their job, and we shouldn’t treat them differently just because they’re doing their job. It’s not easy being a police officer and it’s not easy being a police officer’s family and so I think it’s really important that all of these people of the community are coming out and supporting the officers,” Lieuwen said.

Organizers of the rally also held a fundraiser for Sioux Falls law enforcement.