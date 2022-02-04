SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new animal baby has joined the Great Plains Zoo.

A squirrel monkey was born overnight of Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, zoo officials said in a news release.

This is the eighth baby born to mother Daphne, 17, and the sixth with her current partner Ned.

The sex of the newborn is unknown at this time, according to the news release.

The baby squirrel monkey born at the Great Plains Zoo. GPZ photo.

Squirrel monkey babies ride on their mother’s back for bout 10 weeks before they slowly begin to explore on their own. They remain dependent on their mother for 10-12 months.