SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has been dealing with lots of downed trees and other damage since the storms over the holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, crews with the Sioux Falls Parks and Public Works Departments were out helping clean up damage.

While they were loading up debris, the forestry and streets team saved a couple of baby owls.

Courtesy of City of Sioux Falls

Courtesy of City of Sioux Falls

They placed the owls into another tree so they wouldn’t be injured by the equipment.