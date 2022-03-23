SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was always her dream to become a mom and now we have some exciting news.

Alysha and Dyland Christensen of Elkton are the proud parents of a healthy baby boy.

You may remember the story KELOLAND News did with the Christensen’s last month when they left for Denver so their baby could have heart surgery once he was born.

We have an update with the family of three.

The sign on the front door pretty much sums it up….

“It’s great to be home, best feeling ever I think,”

Because it was a long and tumultuous six weeks for Alysha and Dyland Christensen, but they are finally back home with baby Hudson; a feeling they say is almost indescribable.

“Fantastic, it’s a dream come true, I’m finally a mom to this beautiful baby boy and he’s perfect,” Alysha said.

“Great just happy to be home I guess,” Dyland said.

When we first met the Christensens back in February, they told us about Hudson’s troubles when he was still in the womb.

Their ultrasound showed he had a tiny hole in his heart and his aorta and pulmonary arteries were reversed.

So once he was born, doctors performed a four hour surgery; switching the two arteries and according to Alysha it couldn’t have gone any better.

“He took surgery like a champ, he exceeded all doctors’ expectations,” Alysha said.

“If you didn’t know he had a major heart surgery you’d never be able to tell,” Alysha said.

“Like Alysha said you can’t even tell he had heart surgery from just the way he acts, he acts like a normal baby pretty much,” Dyland said.

“Like this one is from Fullerton, North Dakota….,”

After our first story aired, the Christensens received cards and letters from people all over the country; people they didn’t even know.

“I read about your child’s imperfections and the forming of God’s miracle on Facebook…”

Hudson needs to be on oxygen just for a couple of more days, then he’ll be given the all-clear ending a journey that was filled with lots of fears and unknowns.

“It wouldn’t be possible without God, so I thank him for everything he did for us, he truly answered all our prayers from start to finish and thank you to everybody who has reached out to us the notes, the support we’ve had from everybody has been so overwhelming and so appreciated,” Alysha said.

Baby Hudson weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces when he was born and measured 19 and a half inches.