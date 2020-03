RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An infant is in the hospital with life threatening injuries and a Rapid City man is charged with felony child abuse.

Officers in Rapid City were called to the 500 block of Hanover Drive just after 5:30 Tuesday evening.

When they arrived they found a baby who was unresponsive.

26-year-old James Cunningham of Rapid City is charged with felony child abuse. Cunningham is expected to be in court in Pennington County Thursday.