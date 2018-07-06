Local News

Baby Burro Born At Custer State Park

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 10:53 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 01:55 PM CDT

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. - There's a new addition at Custer State Park.

A baby was born last week, which is good news for a herd that's been through a lot in recent months.

It was just last week when an older burro was bitten by a rattlesnake; it later died.

Several of the animals were hurt during a wildfire at the park in December 2017.  In May, the sixth burro to survive its injuries rejoined the herd.  

 

 

Custer State Park shared photos of the new baby burro on social media on Friday.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates