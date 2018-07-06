Baby Burro Born At Custer State Park

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. - There's a new addition at Custer State Park.

A baby was born last week, which is good news for a herd that's been through a lot in recent months.

It was just last week when an older burro was bitten by a rattlesnake; it later died.

Several of the animals were hurt during a wildfire at the park in December 2017. In May, the sixth burro to survive its injuries rejoined the herd.

The sixth and final burro that survived the Legion Lake Fire is all healed up and joined the rest of the herd today! Keep an eye out for her down by the buffalo corrals! #HiFromSD #SDInTheField #DiscoverBlackHills pic.twitter.com/9KcDCA1qyI — Custer State Park (@CusterStatePark) May 31, 2018

Custer State Park shared photos of the new baby burro on social media on Friday.