Baby Burro Born At Custer State Park
CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. - There's a new addition at Custer State Park.
A baby was born last week, which is good news for a herd that's been through a lot in recent months.
It was just last week when an older burro was bitten by a rattlesnake; it later died.
Several of the animals were hurt during a wildfire at the park in December 2017. In May, the sixth burro to survive its injuries rejoined the herd.
Custer State Park shared photos of the new baby burro on social media on Friday.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
NSU Tearing Down Jerde Hall
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
"Biggest trade war in economic history"
Latest News - Local
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.