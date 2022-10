SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes.

Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.

Courtesy Methodist Women’s Hospital NICU

Connected Forever supports families experiencing pregnancy loss, infant loss or a NICU journey.