B.A.T. Mobile is unveiled on Pine Ridge Reservation to help with impaired driving enforcement

MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) — You can now find the B.A.T. mobile on the Pine Ridge Reservation. No, it’s not the kind you’re thinking of. B.A.T. actually stands for Breath, Alcohol, and Testing.

Dozens of people gathered in Manderson at the Wounded Knee School District today, to see this brand new vehicle.

“It’s definitely an innovative machine and it’s going to help the enforcement of impaired driving,” Chief Young said.

Chief of Police, Algin Young, says this $500,000 vehicle will help officers who are on patrol.

“When they are doing sobriety check points, they can work from within the vehicle, it has holding cells. Basically it makes an office for them, a substation out on the scene for them,” Chief Young said.

Year-to-date, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety reported 723 DUI/DWI arrests and 8 alcohol related fatalities.

President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Kevin Killer, says this is a great addition to the community.

“It’s going to serve as a deterrent hopefully for people when they think about drinking and driving and making sure that we keep those people off the road and keep the public safe,” Killer said.

Chief Young and President Killer say they have high hopes for the future of the B.A.T. Mobile on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

“The biggest thing I think is showing that we are serious about public safety, we’re making sure that people are going to be safe and also making sure that our law enforcement has everything it needs to be successful in it’s mission,” Killer said.

The BAT Mobile was unveiled in recognition of Captain Ken Franks, who dedicated his law enforcement career to working Highway Safety for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.