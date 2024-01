ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — An Air Force B-1B Lancer crashed at 5:50 p.m. (MDT) Thursday during a training mission while attempting to land on the installation.

Four aircrew were on board. All four ejected safely according to the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office.

This is a developing story and additional details will be provided as they become available.

File photo: Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 bomber