BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base is scheduled to conduct B-1B flyovers to kick start and cap off eight Independence Day events.

On July 4th, the flyover events start at 10 a.m. (MST) at the Custer Patriot’s Day parade and end at 12:15 p.m. (MST) in Spearfish.

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of approved training missions. Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyovers.