Axe throwing for a good cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ax throwing is a popular hobby and a good, sharp tool for raising money.

JJ’s Axes & Ales is hosting a Marathon League on Sunday, condensing eight weeks’ worth of competition into a single day.

“Before the tournament starts, it’s 280 throws, which is the equivalent of 28 matches,” JJ’s Axes & Ales General Manager Dylan Baker said.

Endurance will be key.

“Could go long, shoulders are going to be sore, but it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Baker said. “I’m going to bring some IcyHot. My shoulders are getting old,” Baker added.

The event is designed to raise money for the Almost Home Canine Rescue organization.

“It’s very near and dear to my heart. We have two of our dogs, two of the three, we’ve adopted through Almost Home Canine,” Baker said.

“Events like this, just to raise money and awareness, really, really helps us out, so it’s wonderful,” Almost Home Canine Rescue Social Media Manager Michelle Seten said.

If you’d like to participate and donate, but don’t have a desire to compete in the Marathon League, JJ’s is also offering ten throws for $10.

“All of that $10 will go straight back to Almost Home Canine Rescue,” Baker said.

Seten says they’ll put that money to good use.

“Vetting, emergencies, just supplies, I mean the list is endless,” Seten said.

A number of dogs that are up for adoption will attend Sunday’s event, including 2-year-old Ada.

“She’s my little couch potato. She gets her sassy side, but right now she’s being very, very, very well-behaved huh,” Seten laughed.

Seten says she might even throw an ax or two.

“I’m not going to do the full six hours, but at least once or twice that I’ll throw an axe, so I’m really excited and so thankful for JJ’s to help us out,” Seten said.

The event starts at 11:00 Sunday morning. The entry fee to compete is $80. Half that money goes to Almost Home Canine Rescue.