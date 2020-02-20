Avon attorney Swier punished by S.D. Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court issued its punishment for well-known attorney Scott Swier.

Swier, who has been an attorney for Mid Central Educational Cooperative in the GEAR UP scandal, violated professional rules of conduct, the State Bar Disciplinary Board argued.

Swier will be suspended from practicing law for one year, effective 30 days after the suspension order.

The suspension will be reduced to six months if Swier pays back $144,000 to a client’s estate and trust. He will need to apply for reinstatement.

Swier, a University of South Dakota law school graduate, was admitted to practice in South Dakota in 1998. He served three years as an assistant attorney general for state government and returned to private practice in 2011 when he purchased a practice in Avon. He also has offices in Sioux Falls, Corsica, Winner, and White Lake and was in the process of opening an office in Wagner and had an office in Sturgis affiliated with a Sturgis law firm

In a ruling released Thursday, the S.D. Supreme Court said, “Our review of the record left the Court with the impression that Swier ignored what he knew were conflicts, was too slow to take corrective measures, and showed no true remorse.”

Chief Justice David Gilbertson wrote the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision. Included was this statement:

“Oral argument confirmed our impression of the record. Swier used his opportunity before the Court to promote himself and Swier Law Firm during what can charitably be characterized as an ‘infomercial.’ He lacked sincerity and remorse and any attempt at either was pro forma. It was hardly the central focus of his presentation to this Court.”

You can see the complete ruling in the documents below.

