Avoiding scams this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Better Business Bureau is encouraging local shoppers to read the fine print when it comes to advertising. Some holiday deals are too good to be true.

This illustration was created by the BBB to help shoppers see through a bad advertisement. State Director Jessie Schmidt says to be on the lookout for exaggerated claims and vague promises.

“You need to take some time, you need to plot your strategy, you need to figure out if you can get a better deal locally than I can online, often times you can’t so you just have to dig into it a little bit and make sure you’ve got exactly the best value for the money,” Jessie Schmidt said.

Schmidt says if you run into a problem, you can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau or contact the Department of Consumer Protection.