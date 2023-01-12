SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brittany Kaye is a familiar face in KELOLAND as one of the hosts of KELOLAND Living.

Now, she’s using her voice to warn others of trouble online.

Kaye sells clothes on the online marketplace, Poshmark.

Recently, someone messaged her on the app wanting to buy a dress she listed for $130.

“She was interested in the dress and wanted me to send her pictures to her email because they weren’t loading on her phone, to know if there were any rips or tears,” KELOLAND Living co-host Brittany Kaye said.

The woman also claimed she was having issues paying online and wanted to send a check instead.

“And then also add on an extra $20 and pay me $150 instead for waiting for the check to come and doing it that route,” Kaye said.

Jessie Schmidt is the vice president for the South Dakota region of the Better Business Bureau.

She says when a shopper wants to do business off the platform, in this case Poshmark, it’s a red flag.

“That’s why those organizations have those certain things in place to protect their consumers,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also says if you’re selling something, don’t accept a check.

“You cannot take a check from…I’m going to say rando person as the young people are saying these days. You can’t do it. It’s not how young people conduct business these days and it really shouldn’t be how we conduct business either,” Schmidt said.

Another warning sign to look for is inaccurate writing and language, which is something Kaye noticed in the messages she received.

Once Kaye started questioning the buyer, they no longer responded.

She did end up receiving a check for over $1,200, but she never cashed it and she never sent the dress.

She wants to make sure no one else gets caught up in this situation.

“I think it can happen to anyone. No matter how smart, bright you are, especially during the holiday season or if you have a really busy schedule you don’t necessarily take the time to think about what this could be,” Kaye said.

North American consumers lost hundreds of millions of dollars to online shopping scams last year, according to a study from the Better Business Bureau.