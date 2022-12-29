RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday.

Rapid City officials suspect the avian flu is to blame for the dozens of geese recovered in the last week. Game, Fish and Parks officials have reported “significant cases” of avian flu in snow geese and other waterfowl over the last several weeks.

At the beginning of December, KELOLAND News reported that an avian flu outbreak was affecting more than 300,000 birds in the state.

Officials warn that if you come across waterfowls to wear disposable gloves, wash hands, and thoroughly clean equipment and surfaces when handling game.

If you see sick or dead birds you’re asked to contact GFP at wildinfo@state.sd.us or their local conservation officer. You can also report cases to the Outdoor Campus West facility at 605-394-2310.