Avera’s toolkit for going back to work during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 forced people to work from home — but now a lot of us are starting to return to the office and get back to our daily routines.

However, the coronavirus still poses a health risk.

That’s why Avera Health has developed a ‘Toolkit’ with resources to help all of us stay safe, whether that’s in the workplace or at home or just out running errands.

Here’s a list of the topics it includes; such as social distancing, hand hygiene, how to use and care for face masks, understanding your risk and the symptoms of COVID-19, and what to do if you are experiencing any of them.

President and CEO of Avera Health, Bob Sutton says until a vaccine is available, we’ll still be seeing cases of COVID-19 crop up in our population.

Avera also says it continues to take measures in clinics, hospitals, and other facilities to ensure that patients feel safe.

To see Avera’s toolkit to help you navigate this new normal and keep your families and communities safe, click here.