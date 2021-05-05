Avera’s Race Against Cancer goes virtual this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Janelle Jamtgaard’s walk through life hasn’t exactly been an easy one.

“My dad has had breast cancer and I have cancer,” Jamtgaard said.

Jamtgaard was diagnosed with lung cancer in June of 2018. But, her history with cancer goes on through generations.

“We have 25 first cousins on my dad’s side of the family that have breast cancer or a breast cancer related disease,” Jamtgaard said.

She says that thanks to immunotherapy that her progression has been less difficult. This weekend, she’s joining the Avera Race Against Cancer.

“It’s just a good show of support for cancer survivors and those that are going through treatment and suffering with the disease,” Jamtgaard said.

“Obviously, COVID-19 has been a big struggle for us all, but cancer doesn’t stop because of a pandemic; cancer never stops,” Bonde said.

Special Events Coordinator Elijah Bonde says their virtual race last year had 3,600 people. He’s hoping they can top it for this years race. Since it’s virtual you have the choice on how you wish to show your support.

“You sign up for your 10k, 5k, 3-mile walk, or 1 and a half-mile walk, then you walk or run whenever or wherever,” Bonde said.

Every dollar raised for the event goes toward the Avera Cancer Institute in your specific community. Jamtgaard says that she plans to walk this year’s race.

“We’re not logging any runner times this year. It’s just for fun and enjoying the presence of the Avera race and the support that we throw around all of our cancer survivors,” Bonde said.

With every donation, they hope to get one step closer to finding a cure.

“It affects everybody some time in their life one way or another. And…. so, if we can find a way to eradicate it that would be great,” Jamtgaard said.

The event is on Saturday – but you do have the choice to participate on Sunday or Monday also.