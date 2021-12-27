Avera welcomes Christmas babies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather may have been gloomy today, but this Christmas weekend there were little bundles of joy entering the world, too.

Avera Health welcomed seven new faces into the world on Christmas Day; Eliza Gericia is one of them.

Parents Erin and Bryce Pomrenke were not expecting little Eliza until New Years Eve, so when Erin started have contractions on Christmas Eve, they knew they were in for a surprise visit.

“She decided to come early, so it was the best Christmas present we could have asked for,” mom Erin Pomrenke said.

Erin went into active labor at 9 a.m. on Christmas morning, and little Eliza arrived shortly after 11 a.m.

“She decided to come on her own so that’s always good,” Pomrenke said.

The name Eliza was picked from a batch of names the couple had. Her middle name holds meaning for the both parents.

“That is a combination of his grandma’s name and my grandma’s name,” Pomrenke said.

The pregnancy was not an easy one for Erin.

“They went through and did as much as they could,” Erin said.

The 26th of December, was already on their minds, but this Christmas baby was ready earlier. Eliza’s big entrance into the world is now a part of this family’s Christmas story together.

“We were maybe gonna get induced on the 26th just with all of my pains and everything going on but she decided to come even earlier than that,” Erin said.