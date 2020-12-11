Avera to expand its behavioral health services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Avera is expanding its behavioral health services. The $28 million project will have beds for people of all ages, including children and teens.

The need for mental health services is growing, especially during this unprecedented time.

Now Avera will be adding a 4-story additional wing to its Behavioral Health Center to serve that need, including more capacity for children and teens.

“On the ground floor we will have an urgent care psychiatric service that will be 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, staffed by advanced practice providers and our assessment counselor team and nurses,” assistant vice president, Avera Behavioral Health Center, Thomas Otten said. “We will be adding a partial hospitalization program for youth that we have not had before and we will be expanding the partial hospital program for adults.”

Additionally the wing will include residential addiction care for kids.

“Currently we often send these types of patients outside of our community, often to Minnesota or other areas, so this will be a great service for us to have, it’s a very similar set up to our addiction care center for adults that we opened in December of last year,” Otten said.

The project was boosted by a $13 million grant funding from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

“We understand the need for psychiatric care is great, we understand that psychiatric care for at risk youth is great and their needs are very complex, anger, acting out, anxiety, depression, and chemical dependency are being seen in children at large scales,” trustee with Helmsley Charitable Trust, Walter Panzirer said.

Avera officials say they expect the project to be completed in early 2022.

“We’re excited for our staff, for our community, this is our obligation is to meet an unmet need in this community so we are looking forward to it,” president and CEO of Avera McKennan, David Flicek said.

The $13 million grant funding includes an $8 million gift and $5 million matching portion.