The Avera Specialty and Compounding Pharmacy is adding a new item to its list. It’s making hand sanitizer.

A local distillery donated all of the ingredients needed, including 265 gallons of 99% ethanol.

The team at the pharmacy will mix that with a variety of other ingredients, which equates to about 300 gallons of hand sanitizer.

The pharmacy plans on distributing the product to the entire Avera system so no facility runs out.