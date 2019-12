PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Avera and the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs have announced a partnership association of veteran volunteers to provide end-of-life care for veterans.

After partnering with the We Honor Veterans program for three years, Avera @ Home Hospice will continue a collaboration with the Department of Veteran Affairs to help provide veteran-to-veteran service.

Avera Hospice teams provide care to veterans’ homes, long-term care facilities and rural hospitals.