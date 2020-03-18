Avera, Sanford officials to join Public Health Director at police briefing

Breaking News
*This story will be a running update of the latest information from Wednesday’s briefing.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with Avera McKennan and Sanford will join Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken at police briefing at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Avera McKennan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Elliott, and Sanford VP Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde will speak at the Law Enforcement Center. 

Police will also discuss recent crime in the city. 

KELOLAND News will livestream the briefing.

