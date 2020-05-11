Avera resuming in-person clinic visits, surgeries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Health is starting to resume services that were put on hold due to COVID-19.

This includes in-person clinic visits for primary and specialty care as well as planned surgeries.

It also includes imaging screening tests like mammography, and procedures such as a colonoscopy.

Patients will also see extra safety measures at clinics to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Avera urges patients to wear a cloth mask when you arrive for an appointment.

You will also be screened before entering.

Each Avera location will determine when these services can resume.